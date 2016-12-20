Boone County Foundation seeks applicants for grants

Boone County Foundation Fund (BCFF), an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, is now accepting applications as part of its annual grant program.

Grant funds are available to Boone County organizations focused on supporting quality of life for residents and visitors of the county.

BCFF grant applications are due Jan. 30, 2017. Applications will be considered to support projects and programs that have a positive impact on quality of life in Boone County.

The general requirements for applying for grants from the Foundation Fund are:

• Grants awarded will support a purpose that is charitable in nature. Charitable activities include education, science, social welfare, and general community betterment.

• Grants may be awarded to 501(c)(3) corporations, state or local government entities, or other qualifying charitable institutions.

• Applications cannot be accepted for general building maintenance or unrestricted operating expenses.

Details in the Dec. 21 Albion News Print and E-Editions.