Fitness Center board plans operational changes

Several changes involving the Boone County Fitness Center, Inc. were approved by the Boone County Commissioners during their meeting Monday, Dec. 19.Fitness center board members Dave Skillstad and Jay Wolf discussed actions taken by the center’s board on Dec. 13.The changes had been discussed initially several months ago.The center will carry its own general liability, workman’s compensation and directors and officers coverage starting Jan. 1, 2017. The fitness center’s payroll will also be handled by Schmeits, Mueller and Martinsen, P.C. effective Jan. 1. The insurance coverage and payroll were previously handled by Boone County, although reimbursed by the fitness center.Jay Wolf pointed out that the county still owns the building, and the fitness center is a 501(3)(c) organization. An annual lease agreement at a nominal fee of $1 per year will need to be signed. The county will continue to carry property insurance on the building through the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA). The fitness center will also reimburse the county for the cost of this coverage. Annual insurance policies are typically renewed in June.The fitness center board presented a complete financial report, along with a membership and usage report, to the county. Several recent improvements in facilities were noted, including the conversion of a handball court to a spinning room.The center’s membership has grown from 261 members in 2006 to 405 members in 2016. The membership includes 212 people who live in the Albion city limits, 81 who live in the Albion vicinity, and 114 who live in or near other area communities.Fitness center members said they hope the commissioners will continue to have a member attending the fitness center board meetings. Commissioner Hilary Maricle currently attends the meetings. County representatives were also invited to take a tour of the facility.Commissioner Ken Luettel invited the fitness center board members to attend an upcoming March meeting in Albion for non-profit organizations. UNL Extension will provide training to non-profits on how to remain in compliance.