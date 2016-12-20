Albion Chamber of Commerce hosted its final Thursday night Christmas season event, the annual hayrack rides, on Thursday night, Dec. 15.
Dana Ienn and Doug Stuhr were again on hand with the horses and hayrack to provide rides for all ages throughout Albion.
The riders had to bundle up tight this year, with temperatures in the low 20s and a cold north wind.
Hayrack riders bundled up last week
