Business

Hayrack riders bundled up last week

December 20, 2016

web-12-21-albion-hayrack-ridesAlbion Chamber of Commerce hosted its final Thursday night Christmas season event, the annual hayrack rides, on Thursday night, Dec. 15.
Dana Ienn and Doug Stuhr were again on hand with the horses and hayrack to provide rides for all ages throughout Albion.
The riders had to bundle up tight this year, with temperatures in the low 20s and a cold north wind.

38° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
See More Weather