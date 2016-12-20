Reception to honor county retirees

A retirement party for Boone County Commssioner Jerry Tisthammer and Boone County Highway Superintendet Darrel Thorin will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 from 1-2 p.m. in the courthouse multi-purpose room.

Christmas Holiday

Due to the Christmas holiday on the weekend, the courthouse will not be open on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Many banks and governmental offices are not open on Monday after Christmas.