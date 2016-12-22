Tractor brings record price at local auction

A new record price for a John Deere 4055 tractor was established during the retirement auction of Ted Mahood, east of St. Edward, NE, on Monday, Dec. 19.Mahood’s pristine 1989 John Deere 4055 tractor brought $93,000 at auction. It was purchased by Robert and Cody Geary of Elk Point, SD, who plan to use the tractor in their farming operation.The John Deere had been stored indoors since Mahood purchased it new, and had only 213.8 operating hours.The auction, conducted by John Temme Auction & Realty, Inc., was originally scheduled for Dec. 17, but was postponed due to inclement weather and held Monday. Even with the postponement, the sale attracted many buyers. Robert and Cody Geary were on-site buyers, but there were also six telephone bidders for the highly unusual tractor.A video of the sale, taken by Kathy Seier of Petersburg, has had more than 120,000 views on Facebook.A well known internet-based farm machinery marketer, Machinery Pete, called it one of the most amazing bidding auction he has seen in 27 years. “I have never had the opportunity to sell a low hour tractor such as this one in my 42 years in the auction business,” said Temme.The previous record price at auction for a J.D. 4055 tractor was established in March of 2014, when a 1992 model sold for $63,800 at a Michigan farm auction.