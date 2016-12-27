Albion businesses have gifts for New Year’s Baby

Gifts from 16 Albion businesses await the first baby born in 2017 at Boone County Health Center, Albion.

The newborn and parents will receive gift certificates for a variety of baby items, meals and more.

When will the baby arrive?

Last year’s New Years Baby, Aiden Paul Heidemann, son of Dr. Richard and Nikki Heidemann, was born on Jan. 14; but the arrival has sometimes been on New Year’s Day.

Details in the Dec. 28 Albion News Print and E-Editions.