Albionites traveled to Japan, visited son in military

When Julian Kunzman, a 2010 Boone Central graduate and member of the U.S. Air Force, was posted to Okinawa in March 2015, his sister, Olivia, immediately said, “Let’s go,” to her parents, Licia and Kevin Kunzman.And they did.Flying from Denver to Tokyo last October to make that journey didn’t seem long to Licia, she said of the 12 hour and 41 minute flight. Olivia and her husband, Dana Torczon, Columbus, accompanied them.“I was so excited to see Julian again …,” Licia said. He met them in Japan and accompanied the group as they went sightseeing.They spent three days touring Tokyo with English-speaking guides, walking eight miles one day, six miles another day and also using public transportation. They also visited Hiroshima, Japan, and the island of Okinawa, where Julian was stationed.