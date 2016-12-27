BC/NG, Plainview battle on mat

A tough, talented Plainview team gained the early hand in a dual at Boone Central Tuesday, Dec. 20 before Boone Central/Newman Grove rallied to nearly knock off the state rated Pirates.

“Plainview came to town as the #2 rated team in Class D, with several highly rated individuals. They had one wrestler rated #6, three rated #2 and one rated #1,” noted Cardinal Coach Dale Bonge. “The first half of the dual was all Plainview, as they had four pins, a forfeit and a major decision to go up 34-0.

“Our guys took charge in the second half, closing the gap to 34-27 with two pins, two forfeits and a decision with one match to go. Jon (Merten) chose to bump up a weight class and came up just short of a win. Down one in the final seconds, Jon nearly scored what would have been the winning takedown, but was countered at the buzzer.”

Overall, Bonge thought his troops competed well.

“The highlight of the dual for us would likely be Ryan Thiem’s upset of his #6 rated opponent,” Bonge said. “Garrett held a slim two-point lead going into the third period, where he wore his man down and secured a pin. Bryton picked up his second consecutive win, pinning his man.

“We have a busy time following Christmas, with the Newman Grove Invite Dec. 30 and the make up of the Boone Central Dual Tournament the next day in Albion.”

