Farm 4 A Cure sponsors blanket drive in county

Farm 4 A Cure, a group formed nearly a year ago to help Boone County residents in need, held a successful blanket drive over the holiday season.This most recent effort of the organization is intended to provide warmth and comfort to anyone in need over the holidays. It was called the “Warm Up Boone County Project.”Founder Donny Baker of St. Edward said 100 blanket donations were received from the community, and these were matched with an additional 100 blankets from Farm 4 A Cure. Some of those blankets were given out at the halftime of Boone Central/Newman Groves boy’s basketball game against Kearney Catholic on Thursday night.The blankets will be available in each of the county’s communities.Baker said he is working to continue growing “Farm 4 A Cure” throughout the nation, and is hoping to find more area residents who will help expand the branches of the organization into communities outside of Boone County.Farm 4 A Cure donated recently to a St. Edward family, Caleb and Kendra Roberts, who lost their home to a fire last fall.The next major fund raising event planned by the organization will be a “Farm 4 A Cure Feeds the World Tour” in late February at the Boone County Fairgrounds.