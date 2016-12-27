Hearings set on another zoning change

Public hearings on another zoning change request will be held during the second week of January by the Albion Planning Commission and Albion City Council.

The request seeks to change zoning from C-2 downtown commercial to R-2 medium density residential for a lot owned by Trent M. and Audrey L. Kraus, and located at 542 West Main Street, at the northeast corner of the Sixth and Main Streets intersection.

Albion Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on this request Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. in city hall.

Albion City Council will hold a public hearing on this request Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in city hall.