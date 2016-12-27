Heavy winds cause tree damage in area

Strong winds knocked over trees and caused some power outages across North Central and Northeast Nebraska on Christmas night, Dec. 25.Wind gusts as high as 60 to 70 miles per hour were measured in some locations.In Albion, the damage was confined mostly to fallen trees. At the Dan and Shelley Lueken home, 637 South Fifth street, a large pine tree was uprooted and came to rest against the house. Trees and limbs were blown down in several other locations.Along Highway 39 north of the 39-56 junction, a large pine tree blew down Sunday night and blocked the southbound traffic lane for a short time.Loup and Cornhusker Power Districts dealt with power outages across their service areas throughout the night. All power was restored by 9 a.m. Monday.