Kearney Catholic blitzes Lady Cards

The rugged road continues.

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s girls basketball team hosted Class C1 #3 rated Kearney Catholic Thursday in Albion and could not keep pace with the talented Stars in a 60-18 loss.

Boone Central/Newman Grove (3-4) struggled especially on offense, never scoring more than six points in a quarter. Applying aggressive trapping defensive pressure and efficient offensive production, Kearney Catholic (7-0) raced to a 20-5 lead and held a 37-9 halftime advantage.

“We faced another state-rated team. We knew Kearney Catholic would possess some challenges, but we viewed it as another opportunity to get better,” said Card Coach Andy Imus. “We made some uncharacteristic mistakes and turnovers in the first half that were frustrating. It was a combination of what Catholic did and, also, a lack of focus on basketball.

“We definitely weren’t ready to play at the tip, with the turnovers and lack of execution on both ends of the floor. Again, some of that had to do with Catholic’s length and athleticism.

“We challenged the girls at halftime not to squander the opportunity to improve, and they came out and did some things better in the second half,” Imus noted. “We need to just worry about us, as a team, and what we can do to get better.

“We have a great opportunity in the holiday tournament as the #1 seed. It’s tough to go into the break with a loss, but as long as we learn and get better, it will help us in the long run.”

