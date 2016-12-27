Wayne Douglas Diener, 71, of North Platte, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at Great Plains Health.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Louis) Stoeger, of Maywood; brother, Gale (Catherine) Diener, of Spokane, WA; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at 10 a.m. south of Maxwell. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore of North Platte is in charge of arrangements.