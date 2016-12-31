Boone County retirees are honored

Boone County honored three officials who are stepping down from their county positions at a public reception last Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the courthouse.Jerry Tisthammer leaves office this week after 16 years of service as District 2 County Commissioner. Tisthammer did not run for re-election last year. Alan Rasmussen, who won the District 2 seat as a write-in candidate, will be sworn into office Thursday, Jan. 5.Darrel Thorin is also stepping down as County Highway Superintendent more than nine years of service. His replacement, Stacey Robinson, will also be sworn into office in January.Nina Johnson, a longtime dispatcher/jailer at the Boone County Sheriff’s office, was also honored at the Dec. 28 reception. She retired from her position several months ago.