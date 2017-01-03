BC/NG boys fall short at Broken Bow

An arduous early-season basketball season continued for Boone Central/Newman Grove at the Broken Bow Indians Hoops Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30.

While the difficult competition provided more tests for the Cardinals that should make the team better in the long run, the tournament unfortunately turned out to be a case of ‘close, but no cigar,’ as BC/NG dropped two contests by a total of nine points.

Cardinal Coach Justin Harris was pleased with his team’s effort, however, and remains optimistic.

“The competition was good, as both teams we played will continue to be successful,” Harris noted. “We are right there. We just need to correct some things to get back to winning.”

Broken Bow 54, BC/NG 50 (OT)

Boone Central/Newman Grove opened the holiday event against host Broken Bow (7-2), dropping a 54-50 overtime heartbreaker to the Indians.

A sluggish offensive stretch through the second and third quarters, where the Cardinals scored just 14 total points, hurt BC/NG. After the teams had battled to a 41-41 stalemate, Broken Bow got off to the quicker start in OT, then secured the win at the free throw line.

“We came out doing what we needed to. However, the second quarter was a slow one for both teams and, unfortunately, a few miscues late kept the door open for them,” Harris commented. “Broken Bow hit a couple big shots in overtime to give them some breathing room and hit some free throws down the stretch.

“It was a disappointing loss, as we led for a majority of the game.”

A. Central 65, BC/NG 60

The second quarter continued to be Boone Central/Newman Grove’s bugaboo Friday in a 65-60 loss to Adams Central (6-2).

The Cardinals began in strong fashion once again, taking a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, but were outscored 24-8 in period two by the Patriots. BC/NG fought back, scoring 22 fourth-quarter points, but Adams Central helped salt away the victory with a 17-of-22 free throw performance.

“We got off to a great start, but struggled in the second quarter. We got good looks against their 2-3 zone, but the shots didn’t fall,” Harris said. “Defensively, I thought we were really solid. Their best player ended up with 23 points, but 10 came from the line and he was able to connect on a couple of threes, one off a turnover, the other on some miscommunication.”

