Card wrestlers 2nd in Boone Central Duals

The Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestlers caught their breath during the annual holiday five-day moratorium dictated by the NSAA, then plunged headlong into action, finishing 2016 with the Newman Grove Holiday Invitational Dec. 30 and the previously postponed Boone Central Dual Tournament in Albion Dec. 31.

The Cardinals capped the exhausting two days of mat competition with a runner-up finish to Alliance in Saturday’s six-team dual tourney. Boone Central/Newman Grove finished the day with a 3-2 record in its five duals, behind the Class B Bulldogs (5-0) and ahead of Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic (3-2), Wood River (2-3), Shelton/Kenesaw (2-3) and G.I. Central Catholic (0-5).

Cardinal Coach Dale Bonge said the tournament was a mix of good and not-so-good.

“All in all, we competed well, but we need to improve our consistency,” Bonge said. “Getting three dual wins and placing second as a team to Class B #6 Alliance was a big plus, but dropping a second dual to Shelton/Kenesaw, who was beaten by two teams we beat, was a bit of a disappointment.

“In the dual vs. Norfolk Catholic, we had some key performances by several of our guys, either getting pins, not getting pinned, or winning close matches.”

Will Grape, Jon Merten and Jesse Osantowski all had 5-0 days for Boone Central/Newman Grove

“Will avenged a first-week loss to his opponent from Norfolk Catholic and had a couple of other pins, along with a pair of forfeits,” Bonge noted. “Jon nailed down four pins and scraped out a tough 8-6 win against his Alliance foe. Even though Jesse went unbeaten and scored the maximum team points available, he was disappointed he only had one actual match all day – four of his wins came via forfeit.”

Three Cardinals – Garrett Cornwell, Trey Schafer, and Ryan Thiem – posted 4-1 records in the dual tourney.

“Garrett’s lone loss was by a respectable 6-1 score to the #2-rated man in Class B. He barely squeeked out a 9-8 win over his Norfolk Catholic opponent,” Bonge commented. “Trey had a pair of forfeits, a pin, and came out on top of a 5-4 battle. His loss was to the #4-rated guy in Class C.

“Ryan pinned three of his opponents, had a tight 3-1 win over his Alliance opponent, but came up short in a 12-9 loss in our last dual against Shelton/Kenesaw.”

Bryton Fowlkes and Ethan Dozler scored three wins apiece for BC/NG, with Tyson Haddix winning two matches and Ty Groth one.

“Bryton had a key overtime win against his Norfolk Catholic man. He also scored a pin and won a forfeit. Ethan also had wins by pin, decision and forfeit to go with two close decision losses,” Bonge said.

