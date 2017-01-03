Committee makes plans for ‘Puttin’ in P-Town’

Plans are being made for the second annual “Puttin’ in P-Town” event to be held Saturday, Jan. 21.

This event was popular last year. It involves traveling from business to business in Petersburg. Each business has a miniature golf hole, and those who complete the tour have completed the course. The list of participating businesses will be announced later.

Up to four members can play on a team. The registration cost is $50 per team, and prizes will be awarded.

There will also be a trophy for the business sponsoring the “best hole.”

Registration will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Petersburg Legion Club, and play will follow.