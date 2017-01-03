Donie F. Potmesil

Donie Fredrick Potmesil, 72, Newman Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at CHI Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha.

He is survived by his wife Earleen of Newman Grove; four children: John Potmesil of Vacaville, CA; Todd (Jeri) Potmesil of Newman Grove; Teresa (Wes) Meyer of Columbus; Ariyana Potmesil of Newman Grove; nine grandchildren: Joshua Potmesil, Ryan Brisbin, Anthony Feiling, Jonathan Dohmen, Ashley, Jacob and Isaac Potmesil, Reece and Gage Schmidt; two great grandchildren: Raiden Gillespie and Jaxen Dohmen; six siblings: John Potmesil of Okolona, MS; Karen (Bob) Jacobson of Newman Grove; Delbert (Mary) Potmesil of Omaha; Theresa (Troy) Hahlbeck of Stanton; Helen Jones of Lincoln; Kenneth (Mary) Potmesil of Newman Grove; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Burial followed at the Iowa Valley Cemetery, rural Madison County. Military Rites were by Newman Grove Legion Post 73.

Levander Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.