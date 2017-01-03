Jacquelyne “Jackie” M. Christo, 84, of Albion, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Jackie is survived by her children: Randy Christo (fiancé Janet Smith) of Ashland, Jannan Sobotka (Dan) of Page; Ron Christo of Albion; grandchildren: Mitzi McCoy, Ryan Christo (Carrie), Michaela Funkhouser (Levi), Matthew Sobotka (Jana), Christopher Sobotka (Tami), Anthony Sobotka (Kristina), Nicholas Christo (Jena), Bradley Christo (fiancé Mallory Ruhl), Melissa Christo, Jonathan Christo; great-grandchildren: Kristen, Jordan, Brooke and Bailey McCoy, Saige, Cira, Blaine and Isaac Christo, Audrionna, Madison and Weslee Funkhouser, Beau, Kase and Brooks Sobotka, Lily Sobotka, Karsen Christo and Nolan Christo; sister Dolores Leifeld; nephews Kerry Leifeld and Kevin Leifeld; nieces, Deanna Bogart, Deb Habrock and Sr. Denette Leifeld OSB; cousin Rita Cownie; along with many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Interment be in the parish cemetery. Immediately following services at the cemetery, a reception celebrating Jackie’s life will be held at the Cardinal Inn Event Center.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.