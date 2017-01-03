James H. Miller, 77, of Bartlett passed away Dec. 28, 2016 at O’Neill Care and Rehab in O’Neill.

He is survived by his children: Linda of Columbus, Brian of Elgin, and Jeff of Gothenburg; two granddaughters, Traci (Terry) Murphy of North Platte and Rebecca Miller of Lincoln; one great granddaughter Fayelin Murphy, and a special friend, Nancy Senn.

Jim’s wishes were to be cremated with no memorial service.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.