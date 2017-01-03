Loup, Cornhusker to maintain same rates

Both Cornhusker Public Power District and Loup Public Power District announced recently that they would be maintaining the same electric rates for 2017, with no increase.

The power districts serve towns and rural areas of Boone County.

The rates will remain the same despite an announcement by Nebraska Public Power District that it would increase the wholesale power rate by six-tenths of one percent for 2017.

Both rural power districts purchase wholesale power from NPPD.

