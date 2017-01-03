New license plates for 2017

New vehicle license plates are now being sold at the Boone County Treasurer’s office.Motorists will be getting new license plates in 2017, because the six-year cycle has ended for the old plates.The new passenger vehicle plate features the sower in the background, behind the numbers, and at the top “Nebraska” in gold on a blue background.The farm truck plate has the numbers in black on a plain white background.These plate sets can be purchased for the $6.50 fee.The new license plate designs were announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts last March.At an additional charge, an estimated 25 “specialty” plates are available, featuring Huskers, various military branches and other designs.