School project is biggest factor in boosting city building permit total

A $13.99 million addition/renovation project at Boone Central Schools boosted Albion’s 2016 building permit total to $18,650,055, its highest point in recent years.The school project accounted for 75 percent of the new construction value for the past year.Another major project, the new north wing at GSS-Albion Wolf Home, accounted for $3,275,000 or about 17.6 percent of the total.In addition to those two projects, the city issued 40 other building or demolition permits with a total construction value of $1,286,055.