New Year’s Baby arrives at Boone County Health Center

The New Year’s Baby of 2017 arrived Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Boone County Health Center.Dashiel Lee Morris was born at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday to Dan and Andrea Morris of Newman Grove. He weighed in at an even eight pounds. He and his parents will receive a variety of gifts from 16 Albion businesses participating in the 2016 New Year’s Baby Contest.Dashiel will be welcomed home by two brothers, Keaton, 16, and Kellan, seven, and two sisters, Aleeya, nine, and Adrianna, five.His grandparents are Monty and Jane Olson of St. Edward and Mike and Connie Morris of Olathe, Kansas. Great grandparents are Etta Mae Olson of Albion, Virgil and Jean Morris of Johnson City, KS, and Ruth Bagley of Madison, SD.