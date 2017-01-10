Boone Central Choral Clinic will be Monday, Jan. 16

Boone Central High School will host its 72nd annual Choral Clinic on Monday, Jan. 16, with David Sackschewsky of Grand Island serving as guest clinician for the second time.Some 466 students from 16 area high schools are expected to participate.The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday with rehearsals throughout the day.The public concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Boone Central Gym.Sackschewsky is director of choirs at Grand Island Northwest High School. He and his wife, Julie, are founders of the Great Plains Children’s Choir, a 30-voice children’s choir in central Nebraska.