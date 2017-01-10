Cardinal wrestlers fight through tough competitions

The Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestling team shook off a disappointing performance in Tuesday’s Aurora Invitational to please Coach Dale Bonge with a competitive effort in the premier High Plains Invite Friday and Saturday at Central Community College-Columbus.

Although the Cardinals placed just 13th in the big 22-team field, Bonge felt his team finished a hectic stretch of its schedule in strong fashion.

“This year’s edition of the High Plains Invite included teams from all four classes and featured nine teams rated in the state’s top tens,” Bonge commented. “There were no less than 43 wrestlers rated in the top six in the state, fifteen of which were ranked in the top two.

“Just making it to the second day of competition is commendable.

“We competed better than we did Tuesday at Aurora, so that was a plus,” Bonge acknowledged. “This closed a very busy nine days, in which we had four tournaments and many of our guys tripled the number of matches they had prior to this stretch.

“We have a lot of guys banged up a bit right now, but we have a full week now to heal up and improve.”

Junior Trey Schafer led a contingent of five Cardinals who did advance to day two and earn medals, taking third at 160 pounds. Jon Merten (220) placed sixth, and Tyson Haddix (120), Garrett Cornwell (152) and Jesse Osantowski (195) finished eighth.

Boone Central/Newman Grove began the past week in the Aurora Invitational, where the Cards finished at the bottom of a tough six-team field.

“This meet featured some very tough teams and individuals, including seven-time defending state champion Amherst,” Bonge said. “We did not have our best performance, but found out areas we need to improve on.

“Garrett was our lone champ, going 3-0. Trey and Ryan (Thiem) were runners-up.”

