Duane L. Karmann, 84, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7 2017 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

He is survived by his wife Marianne of Albion; four children: Judy (Ralph) Hunt of Albion; Casey (Johnette) Karmann of Albion; Joni Karmann of Albion; Sherri (Robert) Woods of Hastings; seven grandchildren: Jason Hunt of Albion; Jared Hunt of Columbus; Bob Strudl of Albion; William Karmann of Albion; Cameron, Brandon and Spencer Woods of Hastings; two great grandchildren: Keaton and Easton Hunt of Albion; three sisters-in-law: Monda Karmann of Albion; Helen Cook of Albion; Ernie Rutten of Cedar Rapids; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with Rev. David Frerichs officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.