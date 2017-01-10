Hamilton to retire as elementary principal

Tim Hamilton, elementary principal at Albion and Boone Central Public Schools for the past 19 years, recently announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year.His favorite part of the job, he said, has been watching the growth and academic development of students here for nearly two decades.“It has been an immense privilege to watch students grow from nervous little kindergartners into confident young adults, and to have a small part in that growth” he said. He added that he will miss his co-workers at Boone Central, “who are some of the most awesome human-beings and dedicated educators I have ever met.”A small school setting is familiar to Hamilton, who grew up in Hayes County and Culbertson, and graduated from Oxford High School, which is now part of the Southern Valley School District.He earned his bachelor’s degree in education at Kearney State College, and later earned his K-12 administrative degree there.He started his career teaching elementary grades at Stratton, NE, and later became K-12 principal there.He came to Albion Public Schools in 1997 as elementary principal.Tim and his wife, Janice, are the parents of four children. The two oldest, Chad and Jeremy, attended school at Stratton. Both are educators. Chad teaches math and science at Southern Valley, while Jeremy is a P.E. teacher and coach at Hastings Public Schools.The two youngest children, Josh and Becky, attended school at Albion/Boone Central. Josh is now a physical therapist in Columbus. Becky works with the human resources team at Verizon in Lincoln.Tim and Janice have seven grandchildren. They plan to move to Columbus, where Janice manages the Cornerstone Insurance branch. Mr. Hamilton hopes to “reconnect with some old fishing buddies this summer.” He said he also hopes to take some really long hikes in the Colorado mountains before looking for part-time work.