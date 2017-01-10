Leifeld takes over from Temme as community club president

Jim Leifeld took office as the new Petersburg Community Club president during the club’s monthly meeting and soup supper on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Knotty Pine.Larry Temme, retiring president, asked for discussion on recent events, including Santa Day and the annual Christmas Supper.Santa Day went very well even though it was postponed due to bad weather. Discussion was held on the possible use of coupons to encourage shopping in local businesses.Connie Stuhr discussed the children’s craft activities that were part of Santa Day. She suggested that the committee be expanded for this activity.John Temme reported the Dec. 19 Christmas Supper was again sold out, with ventriloquist Marc Rubben putting on a good show.Jim Leifeld said the Christmas caroling was a successful event on Dec. 10, and it will be held again.Plans were discussed for “Puttin’ in P-Town” on Jan. 21. This event will start at the Legion Hall and end at Knotty Pine. This will be indoors at the participating businesses. There will be awards for the lowest and highest score and best hole sponsored by a business.In closing, Temme thanked all community club members for their cooperation and participation during the past year. The members also expressed appreciation to Temme for his leadership.Leifeld announced that the officers would be meeting after the regular meeting to discuss committee assignments for the coming year.