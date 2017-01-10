Petersburg getting new downtown building

A new downtown building is going up in Petersburg.The new spec building is located on the north side of Main Street, west of the Post Office. An older building in that location was removed by the Petersburg Industrial Development Corp. to make room for the new one.Concrete was poured several weeks ago by B & S Concrete, and Levander Construction is framing the new structure.The building will have a store front / office area in the front, and a shop area in the rear.