Rasmussen begins term as commissioner

Alan Rasmussen was sworn in Jan. 5 to begin his four-year term as District 2 Boone County Commissioner. He replaces Jerry Tisthammer, who did not seek re-election.In other action at their Jan. 5 reorganizational meeting, the board elected a new chairman, Hilary Maricle, and appointed standing committees.Last year’s board chairman, Ken Luettel, was elected commission vice chairman.Later in the meeting, the commissioners met as a Board of Equalization. They elected Ken Luettel chairman of that board, with Alan Rasmussen elected as vice chair.Other county officials sworn in Jan. 5 by County Court Clerk/Magistrate Lisa Langan were appointive officers Stacey Robinson, county highway superintendent; Jacqueline Wells, veteran’s service officer, and Mary Ziemba, county zoning administrator, were also sworn in for one-year terms.