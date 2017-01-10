Rosanne M. Collins

Rosanne Marie Collins, 83 of Albion, passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

She is survived by five daughters: Cheryl Kerkman (Daryl Neighbors) of Dodge; Donna Riedel of Newman Grove; Joan (Rod) Rieck of Spalding; Sally Scarlett (Jim Bykerk) of O’Neill; Lila (Chad) Pieper of Dodge; five sons: Bob (Jeanne) Collins of Norfolk; Dale Collins (Berta) of Norfolk; Jim Collins of Ault, CO; Jerald (Rhonda) Collins of Norfolk; Jeff (Beth) Collins of Loveland, CO; 25 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Jo Luttrell and Margie Barrios, both of Omaha; a special friend Nancy Collins of Grand Island, who also shares the love of her children; her cat Friskie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the United Methodist Church of Albion with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.