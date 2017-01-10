School Board gets demonstration of 3D printer

A demonstration of three-dimensional printing technology led off the Boone Central School Board meeting Monday night, Jan. 9.Justin DeWitt, high school industrial technology teacher, provided a demonstration of the school’s new 3-D printer, which uses computer programming to make three-dimensional objects.The printer is used as an educational tool in Computer Aided Design (CAD), manufacturing, construction and architecture classes. Students in the CAD class recently worked with Sentinel Building Systems to design prototypes for a building component.DeWitt said the equipment was purchased in March of 2016 and is now being widely used in his classes.