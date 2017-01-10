Shirley J. Babcock

Shirley Jean Babcock, 79, of Albion, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society–Wolf Memorial Home in Albion.

Shirley is survived by her husband Harold Babcock, Jr. of Albion, ; sister-in-law Carol Buckles of Albion, many special cousins in Tennessee, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the United Methodist Church of Albion with Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Burial was at Dublin Cemetery in Primrose.

Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Health Center Cancer Center, United Methodist Church in Albion, or the American Legion Auxiliary.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.