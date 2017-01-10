Two new members join school board

Two newly elected board members, Ed Knott and Justin Frey, joined the Boone Central School Board and were sworn in during the board meeting Monday night, Jan. 9.Knott and Frey replace retiring board members Karen Kayton and Mark Niewohner.The board also elected officers for the coming year by unanimous ballot. Patti Meyer will remain as board president. Darren Wright will serve as vice president, and Tim Stopak will be secretary-treasurer.Dr. Cory Worrell, superintendent, that the construction schedule for the school addition and renovation project could influence the 2017-18 school calendar. Renovation work in the elementary wing and other parts of the existing building will begin after the school year ends this spring.Two calendar options have been proposed. One option would be to start classes on Aug. 30. The other option would be to start classes Sept. 5. A number of adjustments in the calendar would be necessary.Superintendent Worrell will be notified of construction progress on July 1 by Sampson Construction, so one of the calendar options can be chosen.The board will consider action on these options at its February meeting.