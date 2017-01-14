Mental health therapist joins Boone County Health Center

Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner Kathy Schindler, a specialist in working with rural residents, recently joined Boone County Health Center (BCHC) in Albion.“The Mental Health Department is excited to welcome Kathy to our team,” said Gina Baker, LIMHP. “Her expertise in mental health and her knowledge of the needs of rural patients creates a perfect and effective addition to our department.”Schindler received her Masters in Social Work degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She grew up on a ranch near Valentine, and she now lives in rural Elgin with her husband, Leroy. “Having been a rural resident all my life, I have a good knowledge of issues that rural communities face,” she explained.She is well-adept at helping a variety of rural patients with issues such as marital problems, anxiety, depression and parenting. Schindler is also very experienced with grief counseling. One of her favorite areas to counsel is with women’s health issues, including domestic violence.Schindler comes to BCHC from Asera Care Hospice in O’Neill, where she was a medical social worker and grief counselor. She has also served as a counselor at Midwest Country Clinic in O’Neill.“Gina and I have been long-time friends. I’m excited for the chance to work together,” Schindler said. She sees patients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Boone County Health Center’s Mental Health Department. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the hospital.