Monday weather: Freezing rain, rain and ice

Most Boone County residents awoke to ice covered streets on Monday, but it wasn’t as bad as it might have been for this area.The rain and ice storm began Sunday night, Jan. 15, and was expected to continue through Monday. It deposited both rain and freezing rain on area streets and highways, but the electricity stayed on in most areas and local travel was still possible, although difficult, Monday morning.The storm caused cancellations and postponements in the area on Sunday night and into Monday. Albion streets and sidewalks were slick and ice covered through Monday morning. Intersections and arterial streets had been sanded. Many Albion area businesses were closed Monday morning.Boone Central Choral Clinic, originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, was postponed to Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. No classes were scheduled on Monday. A regular school day was planned on Tuesday for Preschool through 12th grade. Middle school basketball games scheduled Monday night were also postponed.For several days ahead of the storm, various agencies were urging caution on travel. An ice storm warning remained in effect for much of Central Nebraska until midnight on Monday.A quarter of an inch of ice or more was expected north, along and south of I-80, causing travel delays and power outages. Regional travel was expected to be impacted because of dangerous road conditions.