BC/NG wrestlers 5th, seven medal at Gibbon

The Boone Central/Newman Grove wrestling team had a happy trip home from Gibbon Saturday, bringing back seven individual medals and a 5th place team finish from the 14-team Bill Foster Gibbon Invite.

The Cardinals were one of six teams to top the 100-point mark in the tourney. BC/NG had two weight class runners-up and another one-loss competitor place third.

“We competed well in a fairly evenly-matched tournament,” said Card Coach Dale Bonge. “Ethan (Dozler) and Trey (Schafer) were our finalists.

“Ethan way outdid his #7 seed and reached the finals with three pins, knocking off the #2 and #3 seeds in the process. In the finals, Ethan battled to a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation, but was taken down in overtime and lost 5-3.

“Trey made his way to the finals via a pin and an action-packed 13-6 win. There, he ended up on the opposite end of a similar match.”

Other Cardinals earning medals were Jon Merten (3rd), Garrett Cornwell (4th), Tyson Haddix (4th), Will Grape (5th) and Ryan Thiem (5th tie).

“Jon’s only loss came in the semifinals by a tight 4-1 score to the eventual champ,” Bonge noted. “Garrett placed 4th behind a pair of state-rated individuals.

“Tyson fought his way through a pair of come-from-behind matches to place. In the first, he was down 2-1 going into the final period and turned his opponent for a 3-point near fall to win 4-2. In the second, Tyson was down 12-4 before he scored a reversal and pin with two seconds left in the match.

“One thing we definitely showed today was, no matter what the score, don’t give up. Will was behind 14-0 in the quarterfinals when he reversed his guy and scored a pin. Ryan ended up in a tie for 5th/6th, as both wrestlers had met their five-match limit. Ryan’s three wins were by pins.”

