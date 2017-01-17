Boone Central salutes honor roll students

Boone Central High School saluted the academic performance of its top students this week.The school announced the first semester honor roll in three sections.The Principal’s Honor Roll (All A) includes 29 students in the freshman through senior classes.Regular honor roll includes 25 students who held an average of 94 percent or higher with no grade lower than 88 percent.The honorable mention list includes 55 students. They held an average of at least 88 percent, with no grade lower than 80 percent.