Wells Drug
Special Events

Boone Central salutes honor roll students

January 17, 2017
Principal's (All A) Honor Roll students included, back, l.-r., Bailey Reigle, Olivia Groeteke, Nathan Gottier, Tessa Hedlund, Nicole Woebbecke, Hailey Andreasen, Claire Schilousky, Michelle Julsen, Walker Stuhr and Jessie Sullivan; middle, l.-r., Stephanie Wright, Ethan Dozler, Anna Hamling, Scott Wright, Mariah Olson, Patricia Cleveland, Haley Greek, Hailey Schademann and April Johnson; front, l.-r., Abby Reicks, Lauren Hedlund, Christopher Preister, Rileigh Mapel, Emilie Kelley, Katie Goodwater and Emily Pelster. Not Pictured: Trey Zoucha, Destiny Umbarger and Shanae Baker.
Principal’s (All A) Honor Roll students included, back, l.-r., Bailey Reigle, Olivia Groeteke, Nathan Gottier, Tessa Hedlund, Nicole Woebbecke,
Hailey Andreasen, Claire Schilousky, Michelle Julsen, Walker Stuhr and Jessie Sullivan; middle, l.-r., Stephanie Wright, Ethan Dozler, Anna Hamling,
Scott Wright, Mariah Olson, Patricia Cleveland, Haley Greek, Hailey Schademann and April Johnson; front, l.-r., Abby Reicks, Lauren Hedlund,
Christopher Preister, Rileigh Mapel, Emilie Kelley, Katie Goodwater and Emily Pelster. Not Pictured: Trey Zoucha, Destiny Umbarger and Shanae Baker.
Boone Central High School saluted the academic performance of its top students this week.
The school announced the first semester honor roll in three sections.
The Principal’s Honor Roll (All A) includes 29 students in the freshman through senior classes.
Regular honor roll includes 25 students who held an average of 94 percent or higher with no grade lower than 88 percent.
The honorable mention list includes 55 students. They held an average of at least 88 percent, with no grade lower than 80 percent.

33° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com
See More Weather