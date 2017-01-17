Boone County Foundation could earn $100,000 grant

Boone County Foundation Fund (BCFF) has the opportunity to earn $100,000 in matching funds as part of a Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant.

The BCFF, an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, is one of 12 Nebraska affiliated funds awarded the opportunity to receive grant funding from the Sherwood Foundation, formerly the Susan A. Buffett Foundation.

Each fund must raise $200,000 to be matched by an additional $100,000 from the Sherwood Foundation. The matching payouts occur in $25,000 increments for every $50,000 received.

The Sherwood Foundation challenge officially began July 1, 2016, meaning all gifts designated to the BCFF’s unrestricted endowment over the past six months, including the 2016 Boone County Big Give, qualify for the program. To-date, approximately $119,000 has been raised toward BCFF’s $200,000 goal.

The Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant is intended to spur growth of the BCFF’s unrestricted endowment, which provides funding for a number of local causes. This permanent endowment creates opportunity across Boone County today, and for generations to come, by providing individuals a place to give that guarantees their charitable dollars will be used at the local level. As the endowment grows, so too does the foundation’s ability to make a positive impact on Boone County’s future.

Funds from the BCFF’s unrestricted endowment are used to support current needs in Boone County.

These funds are currently working to address the childcare shortage across the county. The funds also make possible the BCFF’s annual grant program. The grant program, which is currently accepting applications, will result in approximately $24,000 granted to local organizations. Past recipients include the Albion Area Arts Council, Good Samaritan Society-Albion, the Village of Primrose, and the Cedar Rapids Rescue Squad.

These funds are used for a variety of projects that serve the needs of Boone County residents and visitors.

Other ways the BCFF supports Boone County include serving as underwriter for the Boone County Big Give. In its third year, the Big Give resulted in approximately 1,070 gifts, which totaled more than $167,000 for 23 Boone County charitable organizations.

The BCFF also serves as a charitable “hub” for donors during fundraising campaigns such as the Albion Family Aquatics Center and the Boone Central Gym acoustics remodel.

From recreation to education to basic services, the BCFF’s unrestricted endowment is empowering organizations and fueling projects that support quality of life across Boone County.

The Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant (www.SherwoodFoundation.org) is an opportunity to elevate what the BCFF is able to do for communities and charitable organizations.

Those who wish to make gifts that will help the BCFF meet its goal of raising $200,000 can send them to: BCFF – Sherwood Foundation Challenge Grant, PO Box 66, Albion, NE 68620.