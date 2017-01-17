Cards back on track with victories

The Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals broke a four-game losing streak with a pair of impressive victories this past weekend, improving their season record to 8-5.

Having lost several heartbreakers during their dry spell, the Cardinals left no doubt in runaway wins Friday and Saturday.

Boone Central/Newman Grovegot untracked offensively Friday night at Stanton (3-11), piling up the points in an 83-46 rout of the host Mustangs. It was not only the Cardinals’ highest point total of the season, but the first time BC/NG topped the 70-point mark in 2016-17.

BC/NG took a 17-13 lead in the first quarter, then poured in 29 second-period points for a 46-25 halftime advantage. The Cards didn’t let up following intermission, outscoring Stanton 23-9 in the third quarter.

BC/NG shot 48% overall in the contest – 56% on 2-point field goal attempts and 35% beyond the 3-point arc (8-of-23). The Cards also hit 81% of their free throws, dominated the boards (44-18), made 11 steals, and scored 33 points off Stanton turnovers.

Jessie Sullivan scored 20 points to lead BC/NG, Cody Nelson and Dylan Gentrup added 18 apiece, and Derek Stuhr tallied 10.

Boone Central/Newman Grove hosted Mid-State Conference opponent Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Newman Grove Saturday and topped the Bluejays 68-50.

The Cardinals again started quickly, leading 15-7 at the end of one quarter and 29-17 at halftime. G.A.C.C. (6-7) stayed within 10 points through the third period, but BC/NG finished with a 25-point burst in the final stanza to pull away.

The Cardinals again shot well from 2-point range (20-of-39), but fell off from long distance, making just 4-of-17 3-point attempts. BC/NG did the job defensively and on the boards, however, limiting G.A.C.C. to 32% shooting and outrebounding the Bluejays 38-24.

Sullivan had a second straight 20-point game, along with 11 rebounds and two steals.

