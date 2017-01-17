Carol Lynn Dowling, 59 of Randolph, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at her home in Randolph.

Carol was survived by her husband, Mike; son and daughter- in- law, Matt and Courtney of Port Tobacco, MD; son Brad of Omaha; daughter and son-in- law, Sarah and Brad Deardorff of Omaha; two granddaughters, Amayah and Rykah; grandson Kaleb; sister Cheryl (Jim) Bolin of Ralston; brother Jerry (Karen) Miller of Osceola; and her mother- in-law, Orleta Dowling of Randolph.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph officiated by Reverend Father John S. Andrews, St. Philip Neri-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Omaha, Reverend Father Timothy Forget, and Deacon Doug Tunink.

A Christian Mothers Rosary will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at the St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph followed by visitation from 3-7 p.m. A Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Interment will be at St. Frances Catholic Cemetery in Randolph.

Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph was in charge of arrangements. Online sympathies can be offered at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Carol should be made to the family for further designation.