Commissioners seek applicants for 2 positions

After a discussion Tuesday with Stacey Robinson, county highway superintendent, the Boone County Commissioners decided to seek applicants for two positions.

One post will be a general road foreman for the county. This position was previously advertised as a combination road foreman and weed superintendent. The board had selected Trevor VanDeWalle for the post, but he declined the position last week.

Robinson emphasized that experience in management and/or road work will be important in this position. The commissioners approved a motion to advertise this position, with pay commensurate with experience. Applications will be due by Feb. 3, and commissioners will consider the hiring at their Feb. 13 meeting.

The other position approved by commissioners will be a combined county weed superintendent and road sign technician. This position would require a successful applicant to complete training as a weed superintendent, unless they are already certified. Applications for this position will also be due Feb. 3, with consideration of the hiring planned on Feb. 13.

The board discussed possible pay rates and various employee handbook changes that will be necessary for these positions.