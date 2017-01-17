Council approves plans for Church Street project

Plans for reconstruction of east Church Street were reviewed by the Albion City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 10.The Church Street project is the only construction project listed on the city’s one year plan for 2017. It would involve acquisition of easements for drainage.The construction area would run from Second Street to the Highway 91 intersection, and would cross the North Central Nebraska Railroad tracks.The city contracted last April with JEO Consulting Group to draw the project plans. The engineer’s estimated project cost is $461,000. The city plans to use existing reserves in the city sales tax capital improvement fund to finance the project.The Church Street plans were approved by the council, and scheduled bid opening for the project is Feb. 9, 2017.