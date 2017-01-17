Boone Central Public Schools will host the 2017 Boone County Spelling Bee next Tuesday, Jan. 24, starting at 1 p.m. in the school music room.
Participating schools will be Boone Central, Riverside, St. Edward and St. Michael’s.
Contestants will be qualifying through their individual schools, and a total of about 40 students will be expected for the contest.
Boone Central is sponsoring the annual contest this year and in future years.
County Spelling Bee set for Jan. 24
Boone Central Public Schools will host the 2017 Boone County Spelling Bee next Tuesday, Jan. 24, starting at 1 p.m. in the school music room.