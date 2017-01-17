County Spelling Bee set for Jan. 24

Boone Central Public Schools will host the 2017 Boone County Spelling Bee next Tuesday, Jan. 24, starting at 1 p.m. in the school music room.

Participating schools will be Boone Central, Riverside, St. Edward and St. Michael’s.

Contestants will be qualifying through their individual schools, and a total of about 40 students will be expected for the contest.

Boone Central is sponsoring the annual contest this year and in future years.