Easton Corbin, Runaway June to headline Boone County Fair

Top country recording artist Easton Corbin, with special guests Runaway June, will headline the 2017 Boone County Fair Concert.

The concert will open the fair on Saturday night, July 8, at 7 p.m. in front of the fairgrounds grandstand.

“It will be another top-flight country concert for the Boone County Fair,” said Tina Henn, a member of the Boone County Fair Board.

Ticket sales will begin March 27, and ticket outlets will be announced at a later date.

Easton Corbin

Easton Corbin knew he wanted to be a country singer well before he learned how to play guitar.

“One of my earliest memories is from when I was three or four,” he remembers. “I was sitting between my parents in the car and a song came on the radio—it was Mel McDaniel’s ‘Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On’. I began using the gearshift as my microphone. The desire has always been there.”

Now those lifelong dreams are coming true. The accolades are continuing to roll in for Easton, who is the first country male artist in 17 years to have his first two consecutive singles reach No. 1 – “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.”

In a six-month period, he received 13 country music award nominations and won three country music trophies. Most recently, he received three nominations from the Academy of Country Music Awards — Top New Solo Vocalist as well as Single and Song of the Year for his debut hit, “A Little More Country Than That.”

Runaway June

With its debut single “Lipstick,” Runaway June became the first all-female trio to earn a Top 40 hit on the Mediabase Country chart in a decade.

Their sound of organic, three-part female harmonies, ringing strings and stories that speak the language of modern women everywhere, has not been heard on country radio for some time. It’s a sound that was the backbone of a little group known as The Dixie Chicks, and now it’s making a comeback through the vocal trio called Runaway June.

Rootsy, brightly colored and mixing bluegrass tradition with dusty desert cool, Runaway June is comprised of three very different women who fuse their own influences to create a style country fans have been craving.

Lead singer and guitarist Naomi Cooke grew up in Florida enchanted with the other-worldly vocals of Alison Krauss, then made her way to a stage in Nashville’s world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.

Singer and mandolin picker Hannah Mulholland was raised in Malibu, California, a nature-loving hippie chick who latched on to the liberating messages of Sheryl Crow and began writing her own music at six years old.

Singer/guitarist Jennifer Wayne – another California native – is a Garth Brooks lover so dedicated to country music she gave up a pro tennis career to write songs in Nashville (like Eric Pasley’s “She Don’t Love You”), and happens to be the granddaughter of Hollywood legend John Wayne.