Lt. Gov. Foley here to discuss governor’s tax plan

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley was in Albion for a brief visit last Friday, Jan. 13, to discuss the tax reforms and budget plan announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts last week.Faced with a $900 million budget deficit, Gov. Pete Ricketts is optimistic about the condition of Nebraska, and called upon using “Nebraska grit” to balance the budget in his State of the State address on Thursday.The budget deficit, income and property tax reform and education funding were key points in the governor’s speech.One challenge for the state is decreasing farm incomes, which has led to lower than expected state revenue and resulted in a budget deficit.“Farm income has gone from $7.5 billion just a few years ago, to $4.5 billion in 2015 and probably close to $4 billion last year,” Ricketts said.The governor was emphatically against raising taxes to balance the state budget. “I will not support any effort to raise taxes on Nebraskans,” he said.In addition to addressing the current budget’s deficit, the 105th Legislature is tasked with passing a new two-year budget that will begin this July.Ricketts outlined his guidelines for the new biennium budget including closing the revenue gap without raising taxes, reducing government expenditures and maintaining $500 million in cash reserves.Ricketts said this would be achieved in part by cutting income tax for the top tax bracket to attract more people to Nebraska, grow the economy and increase the taxable population.The tax cut he has proposed in LB 337 would reduce the tax rate for people in the top income bracket, such as married couples jointly earning more than $59,180, by 0.1 percent per year starting in 2020 until the rate is below 6 percent. The tax reduction would not take place in years when revenue growth is less than 3.5 percent.In response to declining farm income, Ricketts also championed property tax reform for agricultural producers in LB338. The proposed Agricultural Valuation Fairness Act would change the property valuation formula “from a market-based system to an income-potential assessment” similar to ones used in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and other agricultural states.