Petsche completes year as chairman of Northeast board

Shirley Petsche of Petersburg, District 1 representative on the Northeast Community College Board of Governors, stepped down from her year of service as board chairman on Jan. 12.She handed the gavel to Dr. Terry Nelson of West Point, who was elected the new chairperson.Also at the Jan. 12 meeting, Petsche and board member Steve Anderson of Concord were selected as representatives to the Nebraska Community College Association Board.Petsche was re-elected to a new term on the board in November 2016.