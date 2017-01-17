Tough foes derail Lady Cards

In what has become a continuing theme, the Boone Central/Newman Grove girls basketball team faced two of the better teams in Nebraska’s lower classes this past weekend.

The grind of such a schedule may be wearing on the Lady Cardinals, who had a hard time keeping pace with Stanton and Guardian Angels Central Catholic teams that sported a combined 24-2 record.

Boone Central/Newman Grove traveled to Stanton Friday and dropped a 53-37 decision to the Mustangs.

The Cardinals struggled against the hosts’ zone defense, while Stanton (13-1) scorched the nets with 55% field goal accuracy. The Mustangs were in complete control through the first three quarters, building leads of 13-5, 26-10 and 41-17.

Tessa Hedlund paced BC/NG with 18 points and Karlie Tisthammer added six points. Lauren Hedlund had four rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocked shots in the contest.

It got no easier for Boone Central/Newman Grove Saturday, as Mid-State Conference foe Guardian Angels C.C. visited Newman Grove. The Bluejays burst to a 23-13 advantage in the first quarter and outscored BC/NG in every stanza on the way to a 68-43 victory.

Lauren Hedlund led the Cards with 11 points and Karlie Tisthammer netted 10. Jenna Kramer grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots and Carsen Grape pulled down seven rebounds.

