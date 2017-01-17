William (Bill) Ross Renning passed away Jan. 8, 2017 in his home at Cherry Hills Estates Assisted Living Facility in Valentine with family by his side after a battle with cancer.

Bill is survived by his wife Barbara, sons David (Kathryn) Renning of Valentine, Michael (Michelle) Renning of Emerson, and daughter Sara (Mike) Ferguson of Wood Lake; sister Joanne Scherer (Dick) of Grants Pass, OR and a brother-in-law, John (Florence) Evans of Flandreau, SD; seven grandchildren: Michala (Bryce) Anderson of Omaha; Jason Renning of Geneva; Mikenzie Carlson of Omaha; Max Renning of Emerson; Mason Renning of Emerson; Michelle Renning of Lincoln and Lauren Ferguson of Wood Lake; two great granddaughters, Lily and Sophia Carlson, many nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Valentine. Burial will follow on Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.